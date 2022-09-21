Bridge Theatre presents Neil Simon's, The Odd Couple until Sept. 25 at John Abbott College

The Bridge Theatre Production Company is currently presenting Neil Simon's The Odd Couple at the Casgrain Theatre of John Abbott College (21275 Lakeshore Dr., Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue) until Sunday, Sept. 25. The play, which opened on September 16, is part of John Abbott's 50th anniversary celebrations, which had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.
The newly named Bridge Theatre is the critically acclaimed team behind Arthur Miller's classics, A View From the Bridge, and All My Sons, and John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men. Simon's hilarious classic — made into a 1968 film and a popular ABC television that had a five-year-run in the early 1970s — is directed by Terry Donald and stars Adam LeBlanc as Oscar Madison and Robert Di Loreto as Felix Ungar.
The comedy opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Ungar, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as The Odd Couple is born.
Director Donald is a native Montrealer who graduated from Syracuse University with a master’s degree in Theatre. He has been teaching John Abbott College’s Professional Theatre Program since the early 1980s. In 2008 the Black Theatre Workshop awarded him the Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award.
LeBlanc is a graduate of the John Abbott College Professional Theatre Program. He can be seen in Walter Salles feature, On the Road, in the Indie Feature, Flip The Bird, which he co-wrote and directed, in Roland Emerich's Moonfall, and the upcoming feature, Misanthrope, starring Shaylene Woodley.
Veteran actor Di Loreto — who has appeared in dozens of productions across Canada in theatre, film, TV, and commercials — is a graduate of Dawson College’s Professional Theatre Program and the recipient of the 1999 Reflections Award for Outstanding Achievement in Theatre. More recently, he has tackled Quebec’s French language market, landing roles in film and TV, including Escouade 99, Alertes, and a recurring role in Season 5 of Radio Canada’s District 31.
Rounding out the cast is Mike Mastromonaco, David Gallo, Andrew Richardson, Michael Mast, Karine Dion, and Emanuelle Estephan.
Read the Playbill HERE
For tickets and information, visit www.bridgetheatremtl.com
— Bridge Theatre Production Company
— A. Bonaparte
