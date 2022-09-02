Bowser and Blue still lightening the mood after 40 years

Anthony Bonaparte
On Saturday, Aug. 27, George Bowser and Rick Blue, far better known as the comedic musical duo Bowser and Blue, took the stage at Macallan’s Pub in Dorval in what might be called a return to their natural habitat — performing in local bars.
Prior to the pandemic, the pair maintained a regular schedule that included shows throughout Canada, and an annual more-than-month-long stint south of the border performing for Canadian snowbirds suffering though the harsh winter in places like Florida, Texas, and Arizona.
While the on-again off again two-year hiatus brought on by COVID put a stop to all that, it did give the pair a chance to regroup, relax, and write some new material — albeit from a distance. Blue lives in Beaconsfield near the Beaurepaire Village, while Bowser lives in the notorious Anglo bastion and headquarters of the resistance — Westmount.
“During the pandemic we couldn’t work but what we did was we wrote a whole lot of songs about the pandemic,” said Blue during a recent interview. “We were writing by Internet. We both have a program called Logic, which is a digital music program. We would put down tracks and WeTransfer them to each other and then dub overdubbed tracks on that. That’s how we did most of our YouTube videos.”
Some of those COVID-inspired tunes include the self-explanatory Super Spreader Santa, and a song about the great toilet paper drought, aptly called Three Squares a Day.
Other pandemic-inspired tunes included a song about Wuhan, China, a song about the great unmasking; one dedicated to the health care workers called One More Day; and a conference call song called This is How I Zoom It. “It’s basically about how much freedom and how great it feels not wearing pants,” said Blue.
Last fall, during one of the short-lived respites from lockdown hell, Bowser and Blue, along with filmmaker and well-known Montreal Gazette columnist Josh Freed, joined Gazette cartoonist Terry Mosher (Aislin) on stage for shows — a mix of humour, cartoons, and song — inspired by his book, Aislin’s Favourite COVID Cartoons from Around the World.
“It was sort of a reunion of the Four Anglos of the Apocalypse. So, we became the Four Anglos Surviving the COVID Apocalypse. It was a lot of fun. We did it last fall at St. Jax Church on Bishop and Saint Catherine, and we also did it at the Victoria Hall in Westmount. Then Omicron came in.”
Since things have reopened, Bowser and Blue have penned some new tunes, like 96 Tears, lampooning Quebec’s Bill 96, and have performed at live music venues like the Mayfair Tavern in Pointe-Claire in April, and at The Piggery Theatre in North Hartley in July.
“It’s a nice theatre. It’s a fun place to play. So, we’re sort of getting back on our feet as Bowser and Blue — the musical comedy duo that we’ve been for the past 40 years — and that’s the show we were going to give at Macallan’s Pub,” said Blue, adding, “They’re trying to get a venue going with live music and any West Island venue open for live music is alright by me.”
Songs and topics from their popular repertoire are often on the set list, like Bonjour-Hi, their poutine song, and anything having to do with former Quebec premier, and noted drama queen, Lucien Bouchard. “People love Bouchard. He hasn’t been in politics for, like, two decades or more, and yet the jokes are still funny.”
As for Bowser and Blue’s take on today’s Quebec premier, Blue says they are not amused.
“We’re not that fond of the CAQ. And I’m confused because I actually attended a speech by Francois Legault, before the pandemic when he was running for office, and he was promising that Quebec would be open for business. It sounded like it was a business-friendly party and yet still, when it comes to language, he is still very hardline,” said Blue, who was just getting warmed up.
“And the problem is, these laws that they pass in Quebec are always at the expense of the anglophones. They restrict the rights of the anglos, and they restrict the rights of francophones to learn English, and it’s against freedom of choice.
“Politically, I consider myself a libertarian. I believe people should have freedom of choice. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what life is all about. If you can’t make your own choices, you’re not really in charge of your own life. And that extends to all aspects of life for me. So, it’s always a restriction of freedoms — every freaking law they come down with. And they always use “protection.” It’s to “protect” them. That “they” are the victims. But they are not victims.”
On the federal side, Blue, to no surprise, also has an opinion about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“We had a song about Justin called Put Your Trust in Justin. It makes fun of our beloved prime minister and it’s got over 600,000 clicks on YouTube,” said Blue, adding that he’s rather ambivalent about the Liberal leader.
“I thought he was very clever at the beginning. I remember when he was running and when he actually won, they asked him why there were so many women in his cabinet and he said, ‘Because it’s 2017!’ and thought that’s clever. That’s brilliant. He just charmed half the country there. He had a gift for coming off well in front of the camera.”
Eventually, in the eyes of Blue, it then went sideways.
“I thought he was very clever until that incident with the truckers. I thought, ‘Why doesn’t he just go and talk to the truckers and be nice to them like you would be nice to anybody else who came and protested, and then they would have gone away?’ But he didn’t. He called them Nazis and everything and it just became ugly and nasty and lasted three weeks and got worse and worse until he had to call the ‘desperate measures’ act.”
One could argue that point, and we did, but this isn’t about me.
Blue continued, “There are huge populist movements out there, as you probably know, and these people — whether we like it or not — we have to bring them into the fold and we have to find out what’s bothering them, and say, ‘Let’s see what we can do. That’s all. That’s what governments do.”
And what satirists like Bowser and Blue do is to take all the back and forth, the pros and cons, the left and right, as well as the right and wrong and make audiences laugh.
“Comedy is putting things through the funny filter,” Blue explained. “That’s what George and I try to do. To lighten the mood. To make people feel better about things…. The anglo community is our audience and we’re speaking to them and for them, but we’re also trying to lighten things up and help them get through this historical period.
“That, to me is, our function.”
