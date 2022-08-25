Bowser and Blue raise a pint at Macallan's Pub Saturday, Aug. 27

George Bowser and Rick Blue, far better known as the comedic musical duo Bowser and Blue, will take the stage at Macallan's Pub in Dorval this Saturday, Aug. 27 in what might be called a return to their natural habitat — performing in local bars.
Prior to the pandemic, the pair maintained a regular schedule that included shows throughout Canada, and an annual more-than-month-long stint south of the border performing for Canadian snowbirds suffering though the harsh winter in places like Florida, Texas, and Arizona.
While the on-again off again two-year hiatus brought on by COVID put a stop to all that, it did give the group a chance to regroup, relax, and write some new material — albeit from a distance.
“During the pandemic we couldn't work, but we wrote a whole lot of songs about the pandemic,” said Blue during a recent interview. “We were writing by internet. We both have a program called Logic, which is a digital music program. We would put down tracks and WeTransfer them to each other and then dub overdubbed tracks on that. That's how we did most of our YouTube videos.”
Some of those COVID-inspired tunes include the self-explanatory Super Spreader Santa, and a song about the great toilet paper drought, aptly called Three Squares a Day.
Last fall, during one of the short-lived respites from lockdown hell, Bowser and Blue, along with filmmaker and well-known Montreal Gazette columnist Josh Freed, joined Gazette cartoonist Terry Mosher (Aislin) on stage for shows — a mix of humour, cartoons, and song — inspired by his book, Aislin's Favourite COVID Cartoons from Around the World.
“It was sort of a reunion of the Four Anglos of the Apocalypse. So, we became the Four Anglos Surviving the COVID Apocalypse. It was a lot of fun. We did it last fall at St. Jax Church on Bishop and Saint Catherine, and we also did it at the Victoria Hall in Westmount. Then Omicron came in.”
Since things have reopened, Bowser and Blue have penned some new tunes, like 96 Tears, lampooning Quebec’s Bill 96, and have performed at live music venues like the Mayfair Tavern in point Claire in April, and at The Piggery Theatre in North Hartley in July.
“It’s a nice theatre. It's a fun place to play. So, we're sort of getting back on our feet as Bowser and Blue — the musical comedy duo that we've been for the past 40 years — and that's the show we're going to give at Macallan's Pub on the 27th,” said Blue, adding, “Any West Island venue open for live music is alright by me.”
Bowser and Blue will perform on August 27 with sets beginning at 7:30 p.m. Macallan's Pub is located at 2362 Boulevard Hymus in Dorval. Tickets available at Eventbrite
