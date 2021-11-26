Boris Brott and his Orchestre classique de Montréal to present Handel’s Messiah at Saint Joseph’s Oratory Dec. 7

The Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM) is back with its long-awaited annual celebration: Handel’s Messiah. The OCM’s musicians, along with a chorus and an outstanding quartet of soloists, will spread the holiday cheer on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the basilica of Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal where concertgoers will enjoy free parking.
A webcast of the performance will also be available for viewing until December 21.
Conductor Boris Brott and the OCM will be joined by soprano Jacqueline Woodley, mezzo-soprano Marie-Andrée Mathieu, tenor Antoine Bélanger and baritone Neil Craighead. The professional vocal ensemble Les Rugissants will bring Handel’s famous choruses to life, while conductor Xavier Brossard-Ménard will lead the first part of the concert.
Each concert of the OCM’s 82nd season, entitled Women of Distinction, honours a great woman from outside the music world who has left her mark on the community. The evening will open with a tribute to Suzanne Fortier, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of McGill University.
Soprano Jacqueline Woodley holds a master’s degree in Opera from McGill University and was a member of the Canadian Opera Company’s Studio Ensemble from 2010 to 2012. Since then, her list of engagements has grown considerably.
In 2016, mezzo-soprano Marie-Andrée Mathieu was named “Jeune espoir lyrique québécois” by the Jeunes Ambassadeurs Lyriques. In addition to performing regularly across Canada, she is the lead singer of La Virevolte and a member of La Chapelle de Québec chamber choir.
Antoine Bélanger enjoys a well-established reputation as one of the country’s leading tenors, having performed an impressive number of roles with most of Canada’s major opera companies.
Baritone Neil Craighead’s burgeoning career has taken him across Canada, from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland. Born in Cape Town, South Africa and raised in Calgary, he is currently studying at the University of British Columbia, where he is completing a Doctorate of Musical Arts.
Tickets: in person $49 to $69 / webcast $19, online at orchestra.ca
— Orchestre Classique de Montréal
