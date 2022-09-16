Boats and Abodes: A solo exhibition by artist Jerry Ilavsky at the Beaconsfield Library this October

Montreal artist Jerry Ilavsky will host a vernissage of his work on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. for his solo show Boats and Abodes in the Beaconsfield Library, 303 Beaconsfield Blvd. in Beaconsfield. Wine, coffee and snacks will be served. Partial proceeds to benefit Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation. The show runs from Oct. 3 to 27.
Born in Regina, Saskatchewan and schooled in rural Manitoba, Ilavsky completed a BSc at the University of Manitoba in 1964 and has lived in Beaconsfield since 1986. He has studied watercolour with Barbara Simmons, Jacques Hébert, and Nasco Kafadarow.
Ilavsky, the Beaconsfield Library Artist of the Month, is a member of several art associations and has exhibited in many group art shows in the Montreal area, as well as several solo exhibitions. He is mainly known for his boat paintings, a couple of which hang in Beaconsfield City Hall. Another painting, this one not a boat, hangs in the Baie D'Urfe City Hall.
— Beaconsfield Library
