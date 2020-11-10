Blue Metropolis ‘Hope to Remember’ series looks at the struggle against racism and exclusion

The struggle against racism and exclusion remains an ongoing challenge for society. Conceived by Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival, “Hope to Remember,” a series that will take place November 12 to 17, 2020, is a reminder of this, as it presents a number of diverse literary voices who will address these vital issues.
Presented in partnership with the Salon du livre de Montréal, this series is an important part of the Salon’s general programming, and has been created with the contribution of a number of partners, in particular the Government of Canada, along with Diversity District-EDLD, the Jewish Public Library, Montreal City Mission, the Observatoire québécois des inégalités, and the Centre québécois du P.E.N. International, in order to show the scope and breadth of imaginary worlds.
On the program (overview):
Two major award ceremonies:
- 2020 Blue Metropolis/Conseil des arts de Montréal Literary Diversity Prize, to be awarded to Chinese-Canadian writer William Ging Wee Dere, for his essay Being Chinese in Canada: The Struggle for Identity, Redress and Belonging, which examines the systemic discrimination endured by the Chinese community in Canada, throughout its history.
- 2020 Anthony Atkinson Equality Prize, to be awarded to French essayist and politician Christiane Taubira. This prize, presented by the Festival in partnership with the Observatoire québécois des inégalités, is given to a thinker who has made a significant contribution, through their writing and social engagement, to the public debate on economic and social inequality.
Six roundtable discussions
In English or French, on issues that encourage debate, with contribution by the authors:
- On our relationship to the past, its stories, and the historical monuments that tell these stories: Developing Dialogue
- On Montreal’s urban landscape and its fault lines: Parc-Extension – Frontières visibles et invisibles : les vulnérabilités à Montréal
- On Nelson Mandela. Which dream, which desire for harmonious coexistence, which revolution did he stand for? Mandela, je me souviens
- On class relations and the concept of rape in the #MeToo era: Rencontre avec la romancière Karine Tuil qui publie Les choses humaines
- On the refugee experience and condition and the potential for integration: Listen to My Story
- On the power of words wielded by socially engaged women in Argentina and Canada: Beyond the Mighty Pen: Women Writers / Activist of the Americas
Two wide-ranging public readings:
- Pour mémoire : écrivaines pour la liberté. Acclaimed Quebec writers read from works by eight writers from here and from abroad who have experienced, either themselves or their families, the sorrows of war, dictatorship, censure and exile.
- Poèmes pour changer la face du monde : 13 langues, 13 mémoires, 13 insurrections. Thirteen imaginary worlds transmitted through marginalized, orphaned languages and music, which we hear all too rarely.
Two photo exhibitions online and on Instagram:
Carte blanche featuring two professional photographers from culturally diverse communities, on the topic of social inclusion and invisible borders. An invitation to look at reality from another perspective.
- Dans le regard de l’autre – Michael Abril
- Dans le regard de l’autre – Zinnia Naqvi
And for children:
Joujou Turenne raconte Mandela. Storyteller, author and actor Joujou Turenne, Friend of the Wind, reveals secrets from her latest book, Joujou Turenne raconte Mandela.
Due to the current health situation, all events will take place online. All events are free of charge.
— Blue Metropolis
— www.metropolisbleu.org/memoire
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.