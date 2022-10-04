Bloodshot brings film noir to the Hudson Village Theatre stage

Douglas Post’s Bloodshot, a one-man show starring veteran Montreal actor Harry Standjofski and directed by Dean Patrick Fleming, runs October 19 to November 6 at the Hudson Village Theatre.
Set in 1950s postwar England, Bloodshot is a gritty psychological thriller that tells the story of Derek Eveleigh, an alcoholic ex-police photographer with no work and no money for rent. That is until a mysterious envelope arrives containing a healthy sum of cash and an assignment: Follow one Cassandra Ammons about town and covertly photograph her.
Although the request is odd and legally questionable, Derek accepts the job. Day by day, he photographs Cassandra and the money keeps rolling in. All seems to be going well until the unthinkable happens and Derek suddenly finds himself thrust into the centre of a dark and violent mystery.
“Bloodshot is about many things, including London, the war, the reconstruction of the city, the 1950s, racism, alcoholism, magic, music, and entertainment,’’ stated the playwright, Post. ‘’But it is finally about a man who finds himself inside his photographs. A man who falls deeply and dangerously in love with an image of his own making and so discovers what we are and who, specifically, he is.”
Added the director, Fleming. “Bloodshot is a very clever story and it’s clever in how it tells that story. It’s also a huge challenge to the actor that takes it and getting Harry [Standjofski] on board made it do-able. I have had the honour of working with Harry many times and I know what he’s capable of. I wanted to do this play because I saw countless possibilities on how we could stage it.’’
He continued. ‘’I’ve never gone down the path of letting comic books and graphic novels inspire the complete design of a play but that’s exactly what we are doing with Bloodshot. We have such an incredible team and we’ve given ourselves a great challenge. I can’t wait for people to see what we’re doing and take them on this ride.”
The design team for Bloodshot includes Peter Vatsis (set and lighting), Kevin Conforti (video design), Rachel Quintero (costumes), and Jesse Ash (sound design). The official opening is Thursday, Oct. 20.
Hudson Village Theatre is located at 28 Wharf Road in Hudson. Tickets (+ tax & service fee); are $39 for regular; $30 for under 30; and $18 for students. Matinée (2 p.m.) and evening (7:30 p.m.) performances Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information call 450-458-5361 or visit www.villagetheatre.ca
— Hudson Village Theatre
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.