Black Theatre Workshop welcomes new Artistic Director, Dian Marie Bridge

The Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) recently announced the appointment of Dian Marie Bridge as its new artistic director as of September 2022. Bridge is an award-winning, writer, director and creative producer who holds a degree in Theatre Arts and Dramatic Literature from Brock University in Catharines, Ontario. She attended the University of Minnesota’s Theatre and Dance program and has spent the last two decades working with arts organizations nationally and internationally.
“With a passion and focus on professional development for artists, Dian is an accomplished artistic leader that the board of directors is thrilled to welcome to our Company,” stated Andréa Springer, BTW president. “Dian's extensive theatre background and business administration skills will see BTW further its mission to promote and produce outstanding theatre, as well as to develop strategic alliances that will expand the representation of Black Canadian artists locally, regionally, and nationally.”
Bridge is currently the associate artistic director at Luminato Festival Toronto, and artist in residence at Toronto’s Necessary Angel Theatre. She is the recipient of the inaugural Strombergs Family Realization Fund, through Nightwood Theatre, the Stratford Festival’s Elliott Hayes Guthrie Award for Playwriting, and SummerWorks’ RBC Professional Award. She was also a part of the Stratford Festival’s inaugural Michael Langham Workshop for Classical Direction.
“Stepping into the role of Black Theatre Workshop’s next artistic director is an opportunity that I embrace with great humility and heaps of excitement,” stated Bridge. “BTW is a company that has long been a source of inspiration and admiration for me. A huge part of the work I have done in the past decade and a half has been dedicated to balancing my support of emerging artists, project development, producing and directing. I am so excited to see the growth in the Black arts community in this time, and especially excited to get to know and work with artists both in Montreal and nationally.
She continued: “The impact of BTW’s artistic and professional development programs has been undeniable for multiple generations of Black Canadian theatre artists, particularly under the leadership of the board of directors and former artistic director Quincy Armorer. It is an honour to be a part of this conversation and to work with and support Black stories on Canadian stages.”
Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) is Canada’s longest running theatre company dedicated to the works of Black and diasporic communities.
— AB
