Black Theatre Workshop’s Black and Blue Matters: July 29 under the stars in Little Burgundy

On Thursday, July 29, the Black Theatre Workshop will put on a one-night-only outdoor presentation of Black and Blue Matters – Track 1: No One Gives A F**k About a Cop. The event is a part of Grand Acts of Theatre, a partnership with the National Arts Centre English Theatre, which aims to bring Canadian artists and audiences back together.
Three separate free performances will take place that evening at 8, 8:45, and 9:30 p.m. before a socially distanced audience at Vinet Park (550 Rue Vinet) in Little Burgundy.
The presentation is a rap battle between two characters: Sammir Frederique, a Black teenager who was shot nine times by a police officer, and David Harrison, the white police officer who shot him. And this show is a mere sampling of an upcoming BTW production of Black and Blue Matters, a satirical, interactive Hip Hop musical — written by Omari Newton and directed by Diane Roberts — which deconstructs the justice system, truth, white supremacy, and the nature of post/neo-colonial trauma. Black and Blue Matters was created as a companion piece to Newton’s Sal Capone: The Lamentable Tragedy of, which premiered in 2013 at the BTW.
"After more than a year away, we could not be more thrilled to finally return to the stage and to our audiences,” stated BTW’s Artistic Director, Quincy Armorer. “This is an extremely exciting project — one that promises to set the stage for a truly engaging and inspiring season of live performances here in Montreal and beyond."
Grand Acts of Theatre is a National Arts Centre initiative that aims to help bring audiences back to a performing arts sector that continues to face unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eleven of Canada’s most innovative theatre companies were engaged to create and perform large-scale, new works in response to these times, which will be performed outdoors in front of live audiences in various Canadian locations, filmed, and later shared online.
Black and Blue Matters – Track 1: No One Gives a F**k About A Cop was created by Diane Roberts, Omari Newton, Troy Slocum, Alexandra “Spicey" Lande, Nalo Soyini Bruce, Tim Rodrigues, George Allister, and Patrick Boivin (Video Company), Lydie Dubuisson and performed by Nindy Banks, Justin Johnson, Troy Slocum and Tali Taliwa.
Performances are free, and attendance is limited to 250 guests. BTW takes all of Quebec’s safety measures seriously. Guests will be instructed to always wear masks and keep a minimum 2.5m distance. For more information, please visit the website or watch one of the two teaser trailers available.
— Black Theatre Workshop
— https://blacktheatreworkshop.ca/black-and-blue-matters/
— National Arts Centre, Grand Acts of Theatre
