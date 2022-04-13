Black Theatre Workshop back on stage with Pipeline

Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) is back with its first live theatre performance since 2020. Pipeline — a BTW production co-presented by La Manufacture — is the first collaboration between BTW and Théâtre La Licorne.
The hit off-Broadway play, written by acclaimed playwright Dominique Morisseau and directed by ahdri zhina mandiela, is being presented in English from April 12 to 23, and the French translation by Mishka Lavigne will be performed by the same bilingual cast from April 26 to May 8.
Pipeline refers to the sociological phenomenon described as a vicious circle of young people who are excluded from the school system quickly falling victim to this "school-to-prison pipeline" and being forced into the prison system.
Nya is a single mother who teaches at a public high school. As a devoted teacher who works hard for the success of her students, she's convinced of the importance of a good education. Despite the difficult conditions, Nya strives for her teenage son, Omari, to succeed in a private school. The situation escalates when Omari sees himself involved in a serious incident that threatens his future. To solve matters, Nya must find a way to keep her enraged son in school, and more importantly, to remain connected to him.
This play raises questions about the importance of education, identity, and more importantly parenting, discussing in-depth how equality of opportunity depends on social class and ethnicity.
