Black Theatre Workshop Artistic Director Quincy Armorer steps down

The Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) announced on September 22 that after 10 years as its artistic director, Quincy Armorer will be stepping down and setting his sights on new artistic and educational projects.
“Being a part of Black Theatre Workshop has been a dream come true for me,” said Armorer ion the statement. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work and play with the hundreds of artists who have shared their talents with the company for the past decade. It’s been an inspiring, rewarding and fulfilling journey these past 10 years, and it’s simply time now for me to move on. I am honoured to have played such a significant role in helping build BTW to what it is today, and I look forward to sitting in the BTW audience – with a huge smile on my face – excited to celebrate the next chapter of a company that will always be very special to me.”
As a performer, Armorer has been part of the BTW family since his youth. His debut with BTW was in 1999 in the school-tour of New Canadian Kid by Dennis Foon. Throughout his distinguished career, he always found time to return to his roots and has performed to great acclaim in several BTW productions. This made him an obvious choice in 2011 to be named the 13th artistic director in BTW’s 50-year history.
As artistic director, Armorer has expanded on the success of Black Theatre Workshop’s significant presence in Canadian theatre, bringing noted and celebrated productions to Montreal and national stages.
In 2020, as many theatre companies struggled with the impact of COVID-19 on live theatre, Armorer was committed to ensuring that even during this time of uncertainty, BTW’s landmark 50th anniversary was the special event it deserved. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Quincy for his dedication and commitment to the growth and success of Black Theatre Workshop. We wish him well and success in his future endeavours,” expressed Tyrone Benskin, president of the board of directors.
The Black Theatre Workshop is Canada’s longest running theatre company dedicated to the works of Black and diasporic communities.
— Black Theatre Workshop
— https://blacktheatreworkshop.ca/
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.