Artists 4 Long-Term Care pop-up exhibit at the Museum of Jewish Montreal until June 30

Artists 4 Long-Term Care along with The Museum of Jewish Montreal invites the public to a pop-up exhibition in the windows of the museum’s space at 4040 St-Laurent in Montreal (corner of Duluth & St. Laurent).
The pop-up exhibit includes testimonies from workers and residents of CHSLDs (long-term care facilities) in both English & French, as well as artwork created by both local and international artists and photographers. The installation began June 18 and runs until the museum’s physical space closes on June 30.
Artists 4 Long-Term Care is a social action initiative that uses art and storytelling to raise awareness about the crisis facing residents and staff living and working in long-term care facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. Founding members Kitra Cahana and Isadora Kosofsky, both documentary photographers and filmmakers, along with investigative journalist, migrant activist and careworker Yasin Kakande are asking artists, photographers, writers and filmmakers across the world to share and create works concerned with long-term care facilities.
As the world continues to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals living in long-term care facilities are facing a crisis within a crisis. Uniquely vulnerable due to age, disability, and preexisting conditions, long-term care residents and the frontline workers who care for them are now at the epicenter of the pandemic. The combination of large, high-risk populations, close living quarters, and intimate personal care has created an explosive cocktail of risk factors, and in city after city the disease has ravaged these facilities, producing a majority of deaths from Covid-19 and establishing a grim pipeline to already-overwhelmed hospitals.
In Quebec an estimated 86% of deaths from COVID-19 are linked to long-term care and seniors' homes. Long-term care facilities highlight a nexus of seniors rights, disability rights, immigrant rights (many long-term care workers are immigrant), and labor rights, and face an uphill battle as representatives of historically devalued and unseen populations.
— Artists 4 Long-Term Care
— Museum of Jewish Montreal
— www.artists4longtermcare.org
— www.instagram.com/artists4longtermcare
— AB
