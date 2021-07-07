Artist John A. Schweitzer donates $4 million in art to his alma mater

Montreal-based artist John A. Schweitzer is honouring his ties with his alma mater, the University of Western Ontario, with a $4-million gift of his art. The donation contains 60 works spanning Schweitzer’s career as an artist, collector, critic, and curator.
“It’s a tremendous honour to receive such a personal gift from one of Canada’s foremost artists,” said President Alan Shepard. “John is one of Western’s most distinguished alumni whose prodigious creative talent is matched by his generous spirit.”
Schweitzer, BA’74, LLD’11, calls the donation his chapeau to the university for endorsing his work throughout his 45-year career as a professional artist. He is dedicating the gift to Arlene Kennedy, former director of Western’s McIntosh Gallery (1989-2008). “I wish to salute Arlene’s pivotal role as the first curator of a Canadian art institution to acquire and enter the first Schweitzer into a public collection, as well as her adamant interest in accessioning one work from each of my 15 subsequent series,” said Schweitzer, whose overall contributions, and gifts of Canadian and international art to Western now total more than $5 million.
https://news.westernu.ca/2021/05/alumnus-john-schweitzer-gives-4-million-of-art-to-western/
— Keri Ferguson, University of Western Ontario,
— AB
