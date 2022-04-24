The Art by the Water exhibit and sale is back for its 13th edition on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Beaconsfield Yacht Club. Admission is free.
Bring added warmth into your home with the purchase of an original painting. The exhibit and sale offers a wide variety of styles, including modern abstracts, classic realism, watercolour, and mixed media. A percentage of the sales and the contents of the donation jar will benefit the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation, with sincere and deep appreciation of all healthcare workers and staff everywhere.
Hospitals need our help now more than ever before.
Art comes from the heart.
"Our mission is to paint to our heart's content, share our artworks with the public through exhibitions while also contributing to a worthy cause,” stated artist Aud'rey Riley. “Putting paint on a canvas and expressing oneself is very gratifying. Thus, it is a proud moment when the last stroke of paint is applied to the canvas and the final signature marks the completion of the artwork."
Art by the Water has heart and visitors are often touched by the work the artists put into the exhibit to make it a welcoming event. People are encouraged to browse at their leisure and enjoy the art and the ambience the artists have lovingly created.
Art lovers have come from far and wide outside the West Island area, including West End Montreal, Laval, the Eastern Townships, the Laurentians, and even Ontario.
The two-day event is held rain or shine, inside the charming 200-year-old fieldstone building, outside under the large, elegant tent, as well as on the very large, covered veranda. "So, whatever the weather, we've got you covered," said Riley.
Every year, to add more interest and variety to the show, three guest artists are invited to participate with the group. This year, Beatrice Cluney, Johanne Turgeon, and Ginette Parizeau bring a wealth of talent and stunning art to the exhibit.
Beatrice paints in an exquisite classic style and has also expanded to using a palette knife, creating amazing art. Johanne is known for her unique whimsical house paintings and has recently delved into other styles as well. Ginette is an interior designer with a well-known Montreal home builder. She has a great eye for detail which reflects in her striking watercolour paintings.
All of the participating artists in the group offer a wide variety of art to suit everyone's style, from the beginner to the more serious collector. Affordable art can be had for gift giving, the home or office.
Recently, more time has been spent inside our homes. Perhaps it is a time to change the decor, move things around and experiment with new ideas of a focal wall of art.
"I would be very happy to help with ideas of different ways to hang art," said Riley, who has always been very interested in home decor. Gone are the days of hanging one painting over the sofa.
The artists extend a warm welcome to all. Discover the quaint Beaconsfield Yacht Club and see the clubhouse transformed into a two-day art gallery. Boating and social memberships are offered with or without a boat. Adult sailing courses are also available. For information call David at 514-695-1272.
The Yacht Club is located at 26 Lakeshore Road in Beaconsfield. H9W 4H3
— Art by the Water
— AB
