Annual Holiday Book Fair celebrating Quebec’s English-language publishers and writers returns Nov. 16-18

The Holiday Book Fair, produced by the Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec (AELAQ) and the Quebec Writers’ Federation (QWF), is back this year with a combination of hybrid and online-only events running November 16-18. Books will also be available for in-person purchase at the Salon du livre, November 25-28.
The annual event celebrates English-language writing, publishing, and translation in Quebec and will feature the work of local authors and translators.
“We’re thrilled about the opportunity to once again be able to bring people together to celebrate their love of Quebec books,” stated Rebecca West, Executive Director of AELAQ. “It’s been a tough year and a half, but books have helped us cope. We’re looking forward to getting people out again to discover Quebec books and authors. Book sales are so important for our member publishers as well as for local writers and readers.”
Tuesday, Nov.16 at 7 pm is the launch of the Fall Issue of the Montreal Review of Books. Hosted by Montreal Review of Books Editor Malcolm Fraser, it features Eli Tareq El Bechelany Lynch (The Good Arabs), Helen Chau Bradley (Personal Attention Roleplay), and Tara McGowan-Ross (Nothing Will Be Different).
The launch takes place at the Atwater Library and Computer Centre (1200, Atwater Avenue, Reading Room) or online at https://readquebec.ca/event/mrb-fall-2021-launch/.
The event is free, and no registration is required. Doors will open at 6:30 pm.
On Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 pm, on https://readquebec.ca/event/blais-grubisic/, Quebec writer, novelist, playwright, and poet Marie-Claire Blais will discuss her novel Songs for Angel as well as the process of translation with Katia Grubisic, who turned Des chants pour Angel into English. The ninth novel in Blais's Soifs cycle, Songs for Angel is described as “an impassioned interrogation of violence and hate that takes us into the soul of a white supremacist on the verge of a racist attack.” The conversation will take place on Zoom in English and in French. Registration is required.
On Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 pm, acclaimed playwright, novelist, and composer, Tomson Highway, will discuss his new book, Permanent Astonishment: A Memoir, with playwright, and novelist Ann-Marie MacDonald, whose first book, Fall on Your Knees, was a selection of Oprah’s Book Club. Highway’s play, The Rez Sisters, and his novel, Kiss of the Fur Queen, brought Cree life to the world.
The event takes place at Shatford Hall, Centre St. Jax (1439, Ste. Catherine W.) or online at https://readquebec.ca/event/highway-macdonald/
Free, no registration required, and doors will open at 6:15 pm
The in-person audience will be able to buy books and have them signed. Vaccination passports, photo ID, and masks will be required for all events. A selection of books by Quebec writers will be available through the Read Quebec online catalogue. AELAQ will also be selling books by Quebec authors at this year’s in-person Salon du livre (Nov. 25-28).
— Association of English-language Publishers
— Quebec Writers’ Federation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.