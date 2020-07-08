And the McCord presents … Chapleau

When the McCord Museum recently reopened its doors after a three-month pandemic-imposed shutdown, it hit the ground running with Chapleau, Profession: Cartoonist. The mega dose of humour was just what the doctor ordered.
In mid-March, when the closing of non-essential institutions was ordered, Christian Vachon, the McCord’s head of collections management and curator of documentary art, was rushing towards an April 15 opening. Three months later, when he and his team — all working from home — received the all clear, they immediately picked up where they left off. “The preparation wasn’t finished so then we entered into another rush. It was a race against time but we made it,” said Vachon during a recent telephone interview.
Born in Montreal in 1945, Serge Chapleau launched his cartooning career in 1972 after studying at the École des beaux-arts de Montréal and working in graphic design.
He made his name with a number of publications, including Perspectives, Weekend Magazine, Le Dimanche, L’actualité, Le Devoir, 7 Jours and La Presse, where he has been since 1996, winning eight National Newspaper Awards for editorial cartooning.
Work on the exhibit began two years ago with Vachon researching Chapleau’s entire career before he met with him to start selecting the pieces.
“That took six months,” said Vachon. “We met between May and November 2019 and went through the 7,000 cartoons we have from him to select 150. It wasn’t easy.”
For example, former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien had more than 100 entries. “We had to meet four times, only for Chretien, before we were able to reduce the number to fit the space available.”
And the more than 90 cartoons of U.S. President Donald Trump also had to be reduced — to four. “That was tough. I think Chapleau didn’t like me at that time,” said Vachon with a laugh.
Because of delays caused by the shutdown, an accompanying book that includes an extra 150 cartoons will only be released in late summer. “It will have the entire exhibit in the book, plus another 150. The rejects. The ones we could not fit into the show,” he added with a chuckle.
Not wanting to put on a chronological retrospective, the museum instead divided the exhibition into four zones. The Youthful Indiscretions zone retraces Chapleau’s beginnings as a graphic designer from his dabbling with graphic novels to his work for Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. The second zone, Parodying Performers, is devoted to his caricatures of local celebrities and international stars.
The third and largest zone is dedicated to politics. “It’s a real Québec history class that covers the past 50 years. It starts with Pierre Trudeau, René Lévesque and Jean Drapeau and goes until Valérie Plante, François Legault and Justin Trudeau,” Vachon explained, adding that this also displays his evolution from lead pencil to brush to pen and ink to the slow introduction of Photoshop and other computer-aided design software.
The fourth and final zone focuses on Gérard D. Laflaque, a colourful character first created for television as a 3D puppet who embodied a grumpy, curmudgeonly figure with an opinion on everything. After an initial seven-year run that began in the early 1980s on Télé-Québec and TVA, the character came back more than a decade later for a 15-year run on Radio-Canada with Et dieu créa... Laflaque and ICI Laflaque — this time using computer-generated images.
The exhibit concludes with an added section on COVID. “We didn’t have time to print and frame them and we didn’t have room on the walls, so we did it as a slide show,” said Vachon.
In order to adhere to strict hygiene measures, visitors now use their cell phones to access a microsite containing all the information and images previously accessible on touch screens.
“You can download the material and go through it while you visit the exhibition,” said Vachon, adding, “There is a different code every day so you’re not leaving with the entire exhibition on your phone.”
The McCord has long had a special relationship with Montreal cartoonists. Founder David Ross McCord was an avid collector and the museum has in its collection the oldest known Canadian editorial cartoon.
“Our founder always believed that cartoons are archives that can be used to teach history. So he collected more and more and by the time he gave his collection to McGill University for the creation of a museum, he had amassed several hundred 18th and 19th century cartoons,” said Vachon. “We now have a collection of over 45,000 original cartoons and most of them are about Montreal.”
Another reason the McCord concentrates on Montreal newspapers is because they don’t want to compete with the National Archives in Ottawa. “They have a large collection of cartoons but most of them are not digitized and therefore not accessible, so you don’t see them. They’re just piling up in boxes.”
Since the museum adheres to strict hygiene measures, it is strongly recommended to book visits by purchasing tickets online. For more information, visit www.musee-mccord.qc.ca/en/safety-measures. Presented by La Presse, the exhibition runs until March 7, 2021. For more information, visit https://www.musee-mccord.qc.ca/en/
