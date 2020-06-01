A word from Talisman Theatre Artistic Director Lyne Paquette — at home

Hi friends! — Isolation has some good points. Now that every day is clear of pollution I can sit here at my desk and look way out over the St. Lawrence to Mont Sutton. Looking into the future, however, is not so clear. But I remain optimistic and retain a firm grasp on Talisman's vision while taking advantage of both the simple life and advanced technology.
I miss bumping into you at theatre. I’m hoping to bridge the gap via social media, to find a way to revisit our favorite moments from past theatre productions. Send me a vivid memory, a flash connected to a past Talisman production. Share them on Facebook.
If you are drawing a blank, send us a message anyway on Facebook with any suggestions for how we might best serve you in these times. What do you expect for theatre in the next few months?
Talisman sends good vibes out to all of Montreal's essential workers and remains in solidarity with our artistic community turned upside down by this unforeseen and unpredictable situation. We can move forward only by continuing to act responsibly and creatively!
Please take care of yourselves, and thank you for your continued loyalty and support.
— Lyne Paquette, Artistic and Executive Director
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.