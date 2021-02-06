‘A timeless actor who entertained millions’: Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Canadian actor Christopher Plummer died peacefully at his home in Connecticut on Friday with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side. He was 91.
Plummer — who was born in Toronto and grew up in Senneville, Quebec — was best known as Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 film The Sound of Music starring next to Julie Andrews, but his career flourished later in life. Some of Plummer's most well-known films include The Insider, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Knives Out, and A Beautiful Mind.
Plummer – who was a member of the Stratford acting company for 11 seasons between 1956 and 2012 — won an Oscar in 2012 for the film Beginners and was also nominated in 2010 and 2018. Plummer also won two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Bafta.
William Shatner, a long-time friend of Plummer who starred with him in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, said he was "so sad to lose him".
"I interviewed him at a theatre... we spent the afternoon laughing and rejoicing in our mutual experiences," he wrote on Twitter. "That afternoon defined my friendship with Chris."
On Friday, Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau issued the following statement:
"Today, Canada and indeed the world lost one of our most iconic and beloved actors – Christopher Plummer.
"Whether performing on stage, in film, or on television, Mr. Plummer showed gravitas, dignity, and heart throughout a career that spanned over six decades. A longtime pillar of Canada's Stratford Festival, he also performed on Broadway and starred in over 150 feature films, television movies, and miniseries. He gave life to so many characters we grew to love and cherish, from Captain von Trapp, to Richard III and Star Trek's General Chang.
"Mr. Plummer's talent earned him numerous accolades. He received an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Genie Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Tony Awards, two Emmy Awards, the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. Mr. Plummer received honorary doctorates from several universities, was invested as Companion of the Order of Canada, and was inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame and the American Theater Hall of Fame.
"Mr. Plummer was a timeless actor who entertained millions around the world and inspired many to pursue the arts. A true gentleman and a consummate professional, his presence both on and off the stage will be thoroughly missed. On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, his friends, and his many fans."
— Prime Minister's Office
— BBC.com
— A. Bonaparte
