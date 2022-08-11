A taste of the MSO August 10-14

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra (OSM) put on quite the free show on Thursday evening on the Esplanade of the Olympic Stadium. The August 10 concert, which began at 7:30 and ended just after 9 pm, was titled The Many Colours of the Americas and celebrated compositions created over the centuries on this side of the Atlantic.
Music Director Rafael Payare, leading the 81 musicians on stage, opened with Antonín Dvořák Ninth Symphony From the New World, inspired in part by the Czech composer’s admiration for African American spirituals and plantation songs. The piece was followed by an ode to the continent’s original inhabitants with a reading by Innu poet Natasha Kanapé Fontaine and a song performed by Jeremy Dutcher, a classically trained musician, and a member of the Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick.
The words of poet Toni Morrison and the music of pianist André Previn came together in Honey and Rue, performed by soprano Jeanine De Bique. The graceful opera singer was followed by Pacho Flores, principal trumpeter of Venezuela’s Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra, where Payare, a native Venezuelan, once served as assistant conductor. Flores performed a Cuban composition that builds on Venezuelan merengue rhythms.
Highly recognizable music from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story was later performed with such vigor and emotion that I still wanted more when the 20-minute epic came to an end. It was that enjoyable.
For the occasion, I brought along my 86-year-old mother, a retired music teacher, who was not only a cheap date, but a highly appreciative one who enjoyed every moment.
The August 10 outdoor concert was presented ahead of the 9th edition of the OSM’s Classical Spree (Virée Classique) and the first under Payare. Running from Friday Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14 and billed as "Canada’s largest urban classical music festival," this annual summer event in Montreal’s Quartier des spectacles offers much more music from the many cultures of the Americas.
Several noted artists will join the OSM to celebrate the variety of offerings, ranging from sacred songs in the Quechuan language, and Argentinian tango, to Yiddish literature, and Canadian concert music. This year’s Classical Spree will total 24 indoor concerts with prices ranging between $10 and $45 and also include a host of free activities in the Quartier des spectacles.
For more information and to download the entire program, visit https://www.osm.ca/en/classical-spree-2022/
