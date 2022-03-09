A Pam Keevil review of Sharon Nadja Zajdman’s latest book, ‘I want you to be free’

S. Nadja Zajdman has written a very compelling book that deserves more than one read as it is a story of her mother’s remarkable life. She weaves passages from her mother’s private memoir and public addresses with very personal recollections that only a trusted and beloved daughter could access.
It is an account from a Jewish survivor of Nazi Europe who pretended she was a Polish Catholic. The people she encounters range from the cruel and sadistic to the kind and compassionate and showcase the vast array of human behaviours at a time of war. Yet it is so much more.
When Renata Zajdman goes to Canada after the war, she has to negotiate a new life and a new culture and so begins a second story of survival. Yet she does survive and thrives as a wife, mother, businesswoman, and key figure in recording the experiences of the Jewish people in Eastern Europe during the war. The final section is deeply poignant as we see how cancer and ill health ravage this indomitable woman. Yet she fights back once again and faces her mortality with determination and courage. It is truly inspirational.
The book is well presented and I particularly liked the way memories, stories, and excerpts from the memoirs are spaced and separated. It is well written with a good balance between letting Renata’s words tell their own story with her daughter’s comments which, particularly in the final section, illuminate the challenges of diagnosis and the treatment of cancer.
If anything, I would like the author to write her own story because growing up the child of someone who has undergone such a traumatic experience would be an insight into how trauma casts its shadow.
Pamela Keevil is an author and publisher of Peverel Press in Gloucestershire, England. This review appeared in GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/4576740071?book_show_action=true&from_review_page=1
- S. Nadja Zajdman is a Canadian author. Her fiction and non-fiction writing has been featured in newspapers, magazines, literary journals and anthologies across North America, in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. In 2021, Zajdman received an award from The Society of Authors in London. With Hobart Books she has published I Want You To Be Free, the memoirs of her mother, the noted Holocaust activist and educator Renata Skotnicka-Zajdman. In 2022 Zajdman’s collection of linked stories, The Memory Keeper, and story collection, Bent Branches, will also be published.
