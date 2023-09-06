A great place for a first date: World Press Photo Montreal exhibition at Bonsecours Market until mid October

The 16th World Press Photo Montreal exhibition set up shop at the Bonsecours Market on August 30 and will remain at the Old Montreal heritage building until October 15. The exhibition, extended to six weeks from four, showcases the honourees of the world’s most prestigious annual photography competition.
Words come easy to Yann Fortier, general manager and curator of the Montreal edition, when it comes to describing his love for, and the relevance of the exhibition, which compels visitors to quietly pause, observe, absorb, and think.
“We are usually bombarded by sound and videos every minute of every hour of every day, and I think there’s a kind of pause when people stand in front of these-large format images, which are really special, and there is no sound,” said Fortier during a recent interview. “There is only one fixed image with text beside it and I think that subtlety creates something important that speaks to the viewer on an emotional level. And the fact that there are a lot of people in the venue at the same time, standing close to each other, creates some kind of communion. A sort of introspective gathering when you’re with other people in the same room watching the same thing and having the same thoughts. It amplifies the feeling of being there.”
Founded in 1955, the World Press Photo Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization committed to supporting and advancing high standards of photojournalism and documentary storytelling worldwide. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, each year the exhibition travels to more than 100 cities in 45 countries and is seen by more than four million visitors.
In the 10 years that Fortier has been involved with the Montreal edition, he has seen it grow from hosting about 33,000 people a decade ago to the more than 55,000 that crossed the turnstile last year — a post-pandemic year when people were still reticent about mixing with the masses and fewer tourists were in town. He said his team worked hard to build on that growth, including reaching out to more local schools. “We know that young people are sometimes not really conscious of what is going on, so for them, having a chance to discover this exhibit is a real a wow factor,” he said.
While the subject matter of the photos on display can sometimes be grim, Fortier insists on counterbalancing it with positivity in the form of accompanying displays on the mezzanine level where six other exhibits can be found.
The Nomad’s Final Journey, by French photographer Jonathan Fontaine, who was in town for the opening, completes a photographic project he began in 2016 on the decline of pastoral nomadism in the Horn of Africa due to droughts induced by climate change.
Elsewhere: Magalie Lépine-Blondeau on five continents invites visitors to witness the intimacy of moments of exchange and beauty with people Lépine-Blondeau, a Quebec personality and spokesperson for the 2023 exhibition, met as she travelled to some 15 countries.
The Lire entre les lignes (Read Between the Lines) exhibit focuses on the challenges and realities of literacy in Quebec. Fortier — a writer, editor and lover of language at heart — calls the exhibit “his baby” because the subject matter touches him deeply. “Yes, it’s true. Some people don’t know how to write, or they don’t write as well as would be expected — for whatever reason. But for me, it’s important to understand and to illustrate the reasons. That behind every person there is a story that is not necessarily written correctly, but there is a human being, and I think the rudest thing that we can say is ‘I don’t want to hear what you have to say because you don’t write the way that I would like you to write.’”
World Press Photo Montreal will also put on display photographs of some 20 finalists for the Antoine Desilets award of the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec (FPJQ).
And a final accompanying exhibition, At the Heart of the Abyss, a selection of photos of underwater creatures that inhabit the little-known ocean floors, will be presented at the end of the event.
Fortier said the Montreal edition of the travelling exhibit is highly regarded by the Foundation and is probably the most popular stop outside of its native Amsterdam. When asked why he believes this is so, he paused for a moment before praising his staff, his promotional partners, the location, the timing, and finally, the people that come out to see it. “It’s Montrealers themselves. They are curious, they are bright, they want to share,” said Fortier, adding with a laugh, “And in a funny way, I would say that it is the best spot in Montreal for a first date.”
Open Sunday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight. Tickets are available on-site during opening hours. For info, visit https://www.expo-wppmtl.ca/en/
