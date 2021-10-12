A book, a stamp, and an updated play

When Terry Mosher (Aislin) reached out several months ago to a number of his fellow cartoonist from all over the world, asking if he could use one or more of their works for an upcoming book about the COVID pandemic, the response was a unanimous yes.
I’m honoured to say that I (Napoleon) was one of the many who was approached and included, but more on that later.
The book
Semi retired after a long and successful career at The Montreal Gazette, Mosher, 78, and his wife Mary were in South Carolina when, in March of 2020, news broke that Canadian travellers should start heading back before this mysterious new pandemic forces the borders to close.
Soon after, properly ensconced in his Lachine home to weather the storm, Mosher, a true student and avid authority on editorial cartooning, said this was the first time in his memory that the entire world seemed to be united against one single faceless, enemy — the COVID-19 virus. “I originally wanted to do a COVID book of my own but I was seeing some people who were drawing better cartoons than mine — and had better ideas,” said Mosher with a hearty laugh.
The change of focus made working on his latest book, Aislin’s Favourite COVID Cartoons from Around the World, particularly enjoyable.
“I love the enthusiasm produced when doing a project a little differently every time. In this one, I either established or re-established friendships with cartoonists all over the world and it’s great. it’s amazing how similar we all are — meeting deadlines, doing it on your own,” he said, adding tongue-in-cheek, “Not trusting the writers around you who don’t understand why you’re so popular.”
The 336-page soft cover book is dedicated to all the essential workers, scientists and volunteers around the world who stepped up to save millions of lives in this crisis and a portion of the proceeds will go to Mosher’s beloved Lachine Hospital. “Another very important element is raising money for a hospital. It’s tremendously satisfying to be able to do that — to be able to give back.”
The stamp
On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Canada Post released a stamp paying tribute to Mosher. It was the third in a five-stamp set unveiled that week honouring Canadian editorial cartoonists, the others being Serge Chapleau, Brian Gable, the late Duncan Macpherson, and Bruce MacKinnon. The cartoon selected was one Mosher drew in 2012 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1972 Canada-Soviet Hockey Series (Summit Series) — a series Mosher was commissioned to cover.
“I’m so delighted with this stamp and that they chose the cartoon that they did,” he said.
“And here’s the thing: I’m one of the few journalists still alive who was there. All the others have died so to have that stamp and, given the fact that the 50th anniversary is coming up, I’m really pleased about it.”
The Four Anglos ride again
If you remember The Four Anglos of the Apocalypse, the hilarious 2006 play that brought Mosher, Gazette columnist Josh Freed, and the Bowser and Blue comedy duo together on one stage, get ready for their return this fall in Four Anglos Surviving the COVID Apocalypse.
Where the last outing saw them comment on and lampoon — in a mix of humour, cartoons and song — the likes of Jacques Parizeau, Lucien Bouchard, Louise Beaudoin, Jean Charest and more, this reunion was inspired by the pandemic.
“I don’t know who, but someone said, ‘That would make for great play. All these cartoons from all over the world, we would write songs….’ That was last spring,” said Mosher, adding, “It’s a good play. It’s very funny. It’s very moving and at the same time there are some very sad things, like people dying of COVID. Like in the book.”
By the way: The COVID cartoon that Mosher requested from me (Napoleon) was one I drew in late December 2020 for The Suburban of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, wearing a mask and saying this was the “Best. Christmas. Ever.” Another ‘by the way: As a cartoonist, spending a few hours catching up with Mosher in his Lachine home was one of my best afternoons, ever.
