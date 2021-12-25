50th anniversary reissues for 2022: A guess list

As this edition of Retro Roundup is going out on Christmas Day, all the best to readers of this column for the holiday season, and everyone else.
We're taking a break from the list of the top-10 hits of the 1960s to instead guess what albums from 1972 may be released as 50th anniversary editions, or how else some artists may celebrate that milestone.
Abba: The Swedish superstars only released their first album, Ring Ring, in 1973. But their first single, People Need Love, came out in 1972. Could there be yet another reissue of their singles in the coming year, with all the B-sides, as well as alternate versions, music-only tracks, and mono mixes that were released for AM radio? I'd happily get such a collection at a reasonable price. In terms of music-only tracks, the one that was played for Dancing Queen to group member Frida before the vocal tracks were added made her cry with joy.
The solo Beatles: Actually, 1972 was a fairly dormant year for the Formerly Fab Four in terms of music releases. Paul McCartney and Wings released some stand-alone singles (the topical Give Ireland Back To The Irish, the much derided Mary Had A Little Lamb and the cool rocker Hi, Hi, Hi), George Harrison released no studio work in 1972, and his live Concert For Bangladesh came out in January 1972 in England; and Ringo Starr released the stand-alone single Back Off Boogaloo, which some interpret as a swipe at McCartney. John Lennon released the critically unacclaimed topical studio/live album Sometime In New York City. So here's an idea for Apple Records/Capitol/Universal: As this was largely a year for singles, release a chronological singles collection of all the solo Beatles, from 1969 up to 1980, not with each disc devoted to one Beatle, but in actual order of release, which would mean John's Give Peace A Chance, Cold Turkey and Instant Karma folowed by songs like Ringo's Beaucoups of Blues, George's My Sweet Lord and What Is Life, Paul's Another Day, Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey (a U.S. single) and The Back Seat Of My Car (a UK single) and Ringo's It Don't Come Easy, and so on. One version of this collection could just include the A-side hits, an extended version could include B-sides (many of which were non-LP songs), and a Super Deluxe Edition could include all the above plus alternates, music-only tracks, demos and live versions of the singles.
The Beach Boys- The only 1972 album release from the group was Carl and the Passions, which the critics did not like at first but has become better appreciated over the years. The next expected Beach Boys set, following the superb Feel Flows box set covering the Sunflower and Surf's Up era from 1969 to the end of 1971, is expected to be a reissue of Carl and the Passions and Holland, the latter of which was released in early 1973 but recorded in 1972. So I would expect that highly anticipated box to come out in late 2022 or sometime in 2023.
The Who: No album release that year, only some singles. So I expect nothing new this year. A live set from 1972 would be nice, though.
The Rolling Stones: This is the big one: Exile On Main Street is considered by many (including myself) to be the best rock album of 1972 and one of the best of all time, not only for the songs and performances, but for the cool, murky atmosphere throughout. A Super Deluxe edition was released in 2010, but a Super Duper Deluxe Edition could be released this year with more outtakes, demos if any, mono single mixes, early studio versions of some of the songs and live versions of some of the tracks. Big question: Will the murk translate well into a possible 5.1 and/or Dolby Atmos surround mix?
Next time, back to the F list.
