17th Annual Montreal Israeli Film Festival goes hybrid and spreads its wings

The 17th Annual Montreal Israeli Film Festival, taking place May 18 to June 1, represents a partial return to pre-pandemic times, as its program includes three films being shown exclusively at the Cinéma Cineplex Forum, while others will be featured online.

The event is presented by the Communauté Sépharade Unifiée du Québec (CSUQ), and its main sponsors are the National Bank and Air Canada. This year’s lineup includes features, documentaries, and short films. The jury is chaired by Chantal Renaud, the author, singer, actress, and wife of the late Quebec Premier Bernard Landry.

The co-presidents are educators and authors Gérard and Chantal Buzaglo. Gérard told The Suburban in a phone interview that the festival has also partnered with Le Festival international de Cinéma Vues d’Afrique, which took place from March 26 to April 10 during which the documentary Yerusalem, L’incroyable Histoire des Juifs Éthiopiens was shown; the Blue Metropolis literary festival, taking place from April 28 to May 8, and where four documentaries are being presented online; and the Montreal Holocaust Museum.

“It’s very special that we have these partnerships,” says Chantal Buzaglo. “The Blue Metropolis reaches 100,000 to 200,000 people every year, so it will be a very good opportunity for our festival to reach more Quebecers, not just the Jewish community. We started to reach French Canadians a few years ago, even people from outside Montreal.”

Gérard Buzaglo pointed out that as last year’s festival was exclusively online because of COVID-19, “it was easier to reach people from the rest of Quebec, and it’s generally easier for them to watch from their own house.”

Chantal Buzaglo said a survey was conducted at the end of last year’s festival, and many respondents said they were happy to watch films at home, at the time and place of their convenience. “But there were also people who like the social aspect of coming to the screenings. This year’s hybrid festival will tell us more about the public reaction. We have a very good variety of films this year.” Some of those films include:

Image of Victory

Directed by Avy Nesher, this historical drama will be presented opening night, Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Cinéma Cineplex Forum. The film takes place in 1948, and “tells the story of the Battle of Nitzanim during the War of Independence from the points of view of both the Jewish residents and soldiers at Kibbutz Nitzanim and a journalist from Cairo accompanying the Egyptian troops.”

Muranow

Directed by Chen Shelach, this documentary will be presented in partnership with the Montreal Holocaust Museum at the Forum cinema Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. The film is a profile of the Muranow neighborhood in Warsaw, which became the Warsaw Ghetto during World War II. The screening will be followed by a discussion, hosted by Sarah Fogg of the MHM, and featuring director Shelach and Holocaust survivor Eva Kuper.

Perfect Strangers

Directed by Lior Ashkenazi, this drama-comedy is the closing film of the festival and will be presented 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1 at the Cinéma Cineplex Forum. The movie features “seven childhood friends who meet for dinner on the night of an eclipse,” and “play a game where whatever call, text and message they get on their phone must be shared with everyone.”

The admission fee for the films being presented downtown is $12 each, and those watching online can pay $30 for a passport to be able to see all the films being presented on that platform.

For more information and to see the complete program, consult www.fcim.ca