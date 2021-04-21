16th Annual Montreal Israeli Film Festival will be virtual again this year

The 16th Annual Montreal Israeli Film Festival, taking place from May 2 to May 12, will be an online-only event again this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but media representative Georgette Bensimon says this year’s event will be “one for the annals.”
This year’s theme is “Contrasts and Affinities.” Bensimon says the public is invited to “discover the narrative and aesthetic riches of Israeli cinema, in full growth, as well as the points of convergence that exist between Quebec and Israel regarding auteur cinema.”
Last year’s festival was a success in spite of the world coming to a near standstill in the early months of the pandemic, thanks to the determination of the organizers.
“This year, in spite of all the obstacles related to COVID-19, we are managing to set up a festival people will enjoy and be entertained by and learn from,” she told The Suburban. “We managed to get six features, seven documentaries, two of which are international premieres; five short films and two classics.”
The event is presented by the Communauté Sépharade Unifiée du Québec (CSUQ), and the honourary president is former Mayor of Montreal and current mayoral candidate, Denis Coderre.
Some of the films include:
Golden Voices
- , directed by Evgeny Ruman, an Israeli/Russian drama-comedy about two acclaimed Jewish film dubbers during the Soviet Russian era who encounter obstacles when they attempt to continue their profession in Israel’s very different cultural environment.
Incitement
- , directed by Yaron Zilberman, a fictional psychological thriller about the 1995 assassination of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. A Q&A webinar about the movie will take place on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. in which lead actor Yehuda Nahari Halevi will be interviewed by journalist Pascale Déry.
Three Mothers
- , a 2006 romantic drama directed by Dina Zvi-Riklis, which looks at the relationships of triplet sisters during periods of their lives.
- The multi-award winning
Asia
- , directed by Ruthy Pinbar. The film has been acclaimed for avoiding the clichés associated with the genre and for its elegance and sensitivity.
- The documentary
Raymonde El Bidaouia
- (Raymonde from Casablanca), directed by Yaël Abecassisa, and an international premiere. The film is about the director’s mother, known as the “Grande Dame of Arab-Moroccan music.” “The sequences shot in Morocco show to what extent the symbiosis is established between the two communities, Jewish and Muslim, through the conciliating and unifying means of music and song,” Bensimon says. A Q&A webinar about this documentary will take place on Sunday, May 9 at 12 p.m. with Raymonde, Yael Abecassis; David Levy, Consul General of Israel and Fouad Kadmiri, Consul General of Morocco.
The Pianist from Ramallah
- , directed by Avida Livny, and another international premiere, about a teen musical prodigy whose mother is Russian and father is Palestinian. “This film shows the openness and magnanimity of the art world in Israel, how they gave him a chance, regardless of religion or political affiliation,” Bensimon says. A Q&A webinar about this documentary will take place on Wednesday, May 5 at 12 p.m. with the pianist, his mother, Avida Livny and Boris Brott, artistic director of L’Orchestre classique de Montréal.
This year’s jury is chaired by Pierre Anctil, a historian and professor at the University of Ottawa who has written extensively on the Canadian Jewish community. “Israeli cinema reflects the image of the society from which it emanates — it can be filled with tenderness and emotion, steeped in deep tragedy, and riddled with insurmountable doubts, often all in the same end,” Anctil says.
The jury prizes will be announced on the closing evening, being held online 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. A passport to see all of the 20 featured films is $20. For more information and to purchase a passport, consult www.fcim.ca
