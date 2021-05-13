According to Legault, 3 regions in Quebec could reopen restaurants

Premier Francois Legault said that Quebec restaurants could soon reopen in 3 different regions — Lanaudière, Laurentides, and Montérégie. Legault and health officials hopes to make them orange zones with possibly more regions in the province to follow.
Additionally, gyms in these regions will be granted permission to reopen with normal safety measures in effect. Dining with someone from a different address will also be allowed.
Despite the progress being made, however, the 9:30 pm curfew stands and private gatherings are prohibited under further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.