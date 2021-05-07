35+ Now Eligible for Vaccine

Following a press conference last Thursday, April 29th, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that vaccines will become gradually accessible to the entire adult population.
Starting April 30th, the age eligibility will shift downwards every two days. On May 3rd, for example, people between 45-49 were able to register. Then, on May 5th, it became open to those who were in the 44-40 range. It will only continue in this direction for the next month.
Presently, Quebecers and Montreal residents in the 35-39 category are able to sign up for their vaccine with Clic Santé. Their easy to follow guidelines will instruct you in the process.
