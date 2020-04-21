As we settle into the world of sweatpants and Zoom conference calls, the lack of a physical commute can make it difficult to mentally transition from leisure time and household activities to focused work. Along with psychological segues such as putting on real clothes and drinking a cup of coffee, designating a workspace that facilitates concentration and creativity can play a powerful role in staying productive.
Brands like AERIN, Original BTC, Tempaper, SONNEMAN–A Way of Light, Poppin, Ethan Allen, and Luxxbox are helping to optimize your home workspace with furniture, lighting, and accessories to keep you organized and inspired.
Hector 30 table light in satin brass with grey braided cable from Original BTC.
Tempaper Garden wallpaper. If your love for all-things Chinoiserie wallpaper is here, now, and forever, look no further than these gorgeous removable wall murals. Available in both metallic and non-metallic backgrounds, each elegant design was hand-painted by our artist in Shanghai who perfectly captures the romance of a bygone era. Garden Metallic Champagne is priced by the square foot and scaled to your space for a custom look.
Poppin dark grey privacy chair. Designed to block distractions and encourage uninterrupted focus, the QT Privacy Lounge Chair with Canopy is the open office oasis. The cocooning canopy provides even more privacy when you need time and space to focus.
Poppin white and blush goal pinboard. This Goal Pinboard is a double-sided double whammy of pinnable fabric. The included casters make it simple to spin into standup meetings to make a mood board, pin inspiration, or keep your team working towards a shared goal.
Ethan Allen Grant desk. Like the most memorable stars of stage and screen, the Grant wood writing desk delivers the best lines. With its striking "X" side panels and its pinstripe edge banding, from its diamond-patterned top to the base of its angular frame, this handsome writing desk has everything lined up to make sure you work in style.
