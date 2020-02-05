The BKRA Red atom B ringette team’s 7-2 win against the St. Laurent Xtreme at Bob Birnie Arena in Pointe Claire on Wednesday was not as lopsided as the score would indicate.
Ellia D’Angelo had two goals and an assist for BKRA, which led 2-1 at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half.
“It was a tight game,” BKRA co-coach Murielle Sloukji said. “The girls played well and we gave them some challenges. It’s a team that’s weaker in the league so we wanted to give everyone a chance to have fun, including our opponents, so we gave them challenges, some things to practice, and we wanted the whole team to be involved, so that’s what we did.”
Joelle Smith had a goal and an assist and Brianna Kenyon-Dennis had three assists for BKRA.
“We see the girls developing and that’s the important thing in the season,” Sloukji said. “We’re doing good. You know, it’s pretty much in the middle of the pack, but I’m more interested in how the girls are doing. And they’re really evolving and that’s the important thing. Everybody has something to work on and everybody has improved.”
Carly Chazonoff-Mosse scored for St. Laurent with 11:52 remaining in the first half to make it 2-1.
BKRA extended its lead to 4-1 early in the second half before Maya Dropsy scored the Xtreme’s second goal to give St. Laurent renewed hope with 9:45 remaining.
St. Laurent’s opportunity to come back in the game slipped away when BKRA scored three times with less than four minutes remaining.
“The first half was close but then it was harder,” Xtreme co-coach Roxane Dussault said. “But it was good. Our goalie did well, so that helps.”
With renovations underway at their home arena, St. Laurent has had to play its home games in a variety of locations.
“Every game is a challenge for us, though it hasn’t been as bad as we thought it might be,” Dussault said. “Pointe Claire has been really nice with us, they’re sharing ice and coaches. So it’s been a really good season for bonding with other associations.”
