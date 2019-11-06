Wolves outlast Brookwood

The YM-YWHA Wolves bantam AAA boys basketball team took it to the Brookwood Bullets from the start and made their early lead hold up for a big road win.
Asher Paul Dalangin hit four three-point shots in the first half and led YM-YWHA with 24 points in the Wolves’ 57-42 win against Brookwood in Pierrefonds on Sunday.
It was the second straight win for YM-YWHA to start the season.
“It’s huge, especially at the beginning of the season, starting off 2-0 in a loaded division,” Wolves co-coach Olivier Jean-Charles said. “It’s huge for us. We’re going to celebrate it for a little bit, but we’re going to get back to work right away.”
YM-YWHA built a 33-8 lead before the Bullets scored the final six points of the first half.
“There was a lot of energy,” Jean-Charles said. “Something that we preach to our players a lot is we want them to be together through the good and through the bad, so we’re happy with our start. We’re happy at how our players kind of came out right out of the gate, but that’s what was the difference in the game. And this is a good team, they came out in the second half ready to play. We’re happy we were able to get the win but we wish we could have played a full 32 minutes of basketball.”
Shaedon Morrison helped Brookwood battle back to within 10 points when he hit the first of two free throws to make it 49-39 with 4:38 left in the second half.
“I was doing my best to just to keep my composure, not to let the kids see coach getting rattled and then they might get rattled,” Wolves co-coach Dave Barreau said. “But it was a bit nerve-wracking. Give it up to Brookwood, they’ve got some talented kids and they played really hard.”
Morrison’s 13 points led the Bullets, who have lost their first two games.
“The second half, we worked hard, you know, the kids decided to play really tough and brought it back to within a respectable amount,” Brookwood coach Sheldon Lewis said. “We were down 17 points at the half so our goal was to try and get it under double digits. We scraped and we clawed, some mistakes down the stretch really hurt us, but for the most part I was proud of how we played in the second half as opposed to the first half.”
