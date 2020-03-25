Wild ride to league championship in the nick of time

Front row from left: Emma Leslie and Melissa Maynard Middle row : Olivia Brault, Juliana Nitti, Jasmine Menes, Amy Bourque, Danica Watson Top row: Michelle Neeson, Emily Montgomery, Sydney Prevost, Julianna Neiss, Emilie Francis, Paulina Broady, Amber Cote Coaches: Robert Bourque, Claude Francis, Robert Menes

 Photo courtesy Westlake Wild

The Westlake Wild Banatm AA girls have something to celebrate as they were able to claim the Ligue Interégionale Hockey Féminine (LIHF) league championship prior to the shutdown of hockey. The Wild opened with a 6-1 victory over the Estrie Elites, stormed the Remparts from Richelieu 5-0, which set the stage for an entertaining final pitting the 22-0-2 Wild against the Chaudiere-Appalaches Husky with a season record of 19-0-3. Westlake edged the Huskies by a 2-1 margin and win the title tilt. Emilie Francis notched a short-handed goal just before the first period expired. Chaudière-Appalaches replied with the equalizer at 11:38 of the middle frame off the stick of Marguerite Cote. The Wild scored what would hold on to be the game-winning goal before the second period came to a close as Francis set-up Danica Watson for a perfect one-timer. Wild goalie Melissa Maynard kept the Huskies on a short leash through the third period to secure the win. The victory was bittersweet as the team had earned the right to compete in the Dodge Cup Provincials but that went by the wayside with the cancellation of the season. Head coach Claude Francis and assistants Rob Bourque, Robert Menes, and former McGill Martlet standout Leslie Oles worked hard to make this an unforgettable season for a wonderful group of hockey players.

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.