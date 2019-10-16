The Westlake Wings and Westlake Wild got their seasons up and running at Pointe Claire arena Saturday night. The Wild toppled the Wings 4-0 in this Midget A hockey game.
“It’s the first game of the season, so we wanted the girls to come out firing,” said Wild head coach Fredric Racine. “The girls fired shots all game. Credit to their goalie, she was very good but I’m happy with the way our team played today.”
The first period ended scoreless, with the Wild carrying most of the play in the offensive zone. The Wings goaltender, Audrey Beaudoin, was a brick wall in net in the first period stopping everything.
“We know Audrey was our best player tonight, even in the losing effort,” emphasized Wings head coach Jean-François Rousseau. “She’s going to get even better and we know our team will improve in front of her as the season goes on.”
The second period was nothing like the first, as Wild’s Catherine Bordua scored off a bad turnover in front of the net, one minute in. Two minutes later, Cassandra Baldry made it 2-0 off of a shot from the slot.
The Wild kept piling on the pressure as Stefanie Mazzocco scored to give the Wild a 3-0 lead heading into the third period.
“Our offensive pressure was great tonight,” said a thrilled coach Racine. “If we can attack and create pressure like tonight, I can see this season being a very successful one.”
Catherine Bordua scored her second of the night halfway through the third period to give the Wild a comfortable 4-0 lead.
The Wild ended the game with tons of pressure, firing 26 shots on net while the Wings finished with only six.
“We have a lot to work on in practice, but I am excited to work with the girls all season,” said Wings coach Rousseau. “We know it’s a long season. It’s going to be fun.”
