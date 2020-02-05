WIC hosted ECS Thursday afternoon in a rather one-sided affair. The host team put up a staggering 59 points, while holding their opponents to 11. It was a rough game for ECS, as they just couldn’t turn many of their offensive possessions into baskets.
“It felt like almost everything was going on our way,” said WIC head coach Christina Grivas. “Our Rebounding was the best it has been all year, especially on the offensive side. We kept taking advantage of our offensive rebounds by scoring.”
Once the first quarter ended, it looked like it was already too little too late for ECS to make a comeback as they were down 19-0. Olivia Sugar lead the way for WIC in the quarter, scoring seven points and collecting five rebounds while playing great defense.
The second quarter was much better for ECS. They finally got on the board and scored a total of five points while only allowing seven. It was a huge improvement from the 19 they let up in the first. The score at halftime was 24-5 in favor of WIC.
“It was pretty cool that we scored 24 points at the half,” said coach Grivas. “. The girls wanted to honour Kobe Bryant in some way after the tragedy. Whether it was a player scoring eight points, twenty-four points or even holding the other team to eight points. They achieved that by scoring exactly 24 points in the first half.”
The third quarter saw the most points scored in the game. WIC scored 21 points, including a run of 16 straight. It was a great display of teamwork, as no player scored more than five points.
As the fourth quarter dwindled down, the final on the scoreboard read 59-11 in favor of the home team.
Estelle Rose Turcotte Couture lead ECS in points with five, while Olivia Sugar had a game high 12 for WIC. Évelyne Matte also scored in double figures for WIC, contributing 10 points of her own.
