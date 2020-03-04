WIC midget girls defeated Sacred Heart in a back and forth battle Wednesday afternoon, by a score of 42-26. The players and crowd celebrated as the home team captured its elusive championship banner. Sacred Heart gave it their all but ultimately fell short because of WIC’s offensive pressure in the first half.
The first quarter finished 10-0. Emma Ristic had a fantastic start to the game, scoring two points, three assists and three rebounds.
“We went on a 10-0 run to start the game and played amazing defense,” expressed WIC coach Carissa Tapia. “We played one of the toughest teams in the league and we saved one of our best first halves for the championship game. I was so proud of the way our team started today.”
The second quarter was no different. WIC went on another run, this time scoring 13 points in the quarter while giving up three. By the time the first half ended, WIC found themselves with a 20-point lead.
Something finally clicked for Sacred Heart at the start of the third quarter, as they looked like a different team. They went on a 16-4 run lead by the brilliant play of Méganne Zabbal. She scored ten straight points in a span of four minutes, collected six rebounds while dishing out four assists. Once the third quarter ended, Sacred Heart’s deficit was trimmed down to eight.
“We knew going into this game how good of a player number 14 (Méganne Zabbal) is,” said WIC co-coach Cleo Castaneda. “Carissa and I knew she would score points, but we did enough to contain her for most of the game. We loved how our team played on the defensive side of the ball today. We had so much fun and this was an amazing season.”
WIC’s offense clicked again in the fourth quarter. They started the quarter with six straight points and never looked back, scoring 15 points in total and held Sacred Heart to seven. Once the final buzzer hit, the final score read 42-26 and WIC’s celebration began.
