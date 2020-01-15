Aidan Daly’s hat trick helped lead the Westwood High School juvenile boys futsal team to a 5-3 road win against Pierrefonds Community High School last Tuesday.
Thomas Kaercher and Samuel Quenneville also had goals for Westwood, which scored four times in the first half to jump out to a 4-0 lead.
“Aidan’s our captain and he just rallied the troops and got them fired up,” Westwood coach Jennifer Price said. “It’s our first game and we have a mix of players, some players that don’t normally play together, so it’s nice to see them come together and play as one and just kind of get to know each other. So we’ll see how the season goes from now.”
Pierrefonds rallied in the second half and made a game of it, but their comeback attempt ultimately fell short.
“We started off really slow, a lot slower than I tried to motivate them to start off with,” PCHS coach Devon Ross said. “We knew we needed to start strong with these guys. But it’s encouraging to see that they did pick it up. They did realize our mistakes, what happened in the first half, they made a lot of corrections in the second half and it did make a big difference.”
Philippe Genest, Logan Mendez and Ryan Ross scored in the second half for Pierrefonds.
“I have a lot of players that never played futsal. Soccer players, not necessarily futsal players, so that’s why it’s hard to break some bad habits and get them to buy into a philosophy that I’m trying to teach them. And just what I saw some of the aspects in the second half showed that. It’s a short season too, so we’re trying to cram a lot into a short period of time, but I’m impressed in what I saw in the second half, so I’m happy going forward at least.”
Price was impressed with how her players held off Pierrefonds’ second half surge to hold on for the win.
“Our boys really wanted to win so they just kind of held it together and played more solid,” Price said.
