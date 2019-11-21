Westlake Wings past the Avalanches

Kyra Marchand scored twice to lead the Westlake Wings bantam A girls hockey team to a 5-0 win against the Laval Avalanches at Dorval Arena on Sunday.
Ella Braam, Melanie Tsatas and Amelia Anderson also scored for Westlake.
The win improved the Wings’ record to 5-2-1. Westlake has won three straight games, each one by a shutout, while outscoring their opponents by a combined total of 11-0.
“We’re having a lot of success, the season’s going very well,” Wings coach James Anderson said. “We had an early loss that kind of woke us up into playing and working together as a team as opposed to individuals. That was against the (Dollard des Ormeaux) Blades. It was back-to-back games, so we beat them pretty handily the day before, then lost 6-1 to them the next day. So it was a good wakeup call for the girls to learn to play as a team. It’s good that it came early.”
Marchand gave Westlake a 1-0 lead with her first goal at 14:33 of the first. Braam and Tsatas scored in the second to make it 3-0, and Marchand scored her second goal of the game at 7:33 of the third. Anderson closed out the scoring with the Wings’ fifth goal at 14:46.
“We hadn’t played them yet so we didn’t know what to expect,” James Anderson said. “We knew that they had a big, strong, tall goalie so we knew that we had to get a lot of traffic in front to get that puck in, that it wasn’t going to be direct goals, it was going to be kind of dirty, grinding goals to score. It was just grinding them down and keeping pucks in front of the net, and getting pucks to the net and getting girls in front.”
Laval is 0-7-1 through its first eight games, but Avalanches coach Rick Graziani has seen the potential in his players to deliver a winning effort.
“I always look for a better performance from my team when they lose 5-0,” Graziani said. “The point is bringing out the best in the girls. They’ve had good moments and there’s a lot we can work with, so it’s about trying to bring out these good moments.”
