Noam Elbaz scored 32 points to lead the Cote St. Luc Warriors bantam AA basketball team to a 68-44 win against the West Island Lakers at John Rennie High School on Sunday.
Elbaz scored 14 points in the first half before adding 12 more in the third quarter on his way to 18 points in the second half.
“He keeps bringing the level of our team higher and higher, not just in the games but in practice, too,” Warriors coach Kevin Fuks said. “He’s bringing everybody’s level up and that’s very important. He’s challenging, and as a coach what you want to see your players do is challenge each other at practice. And that’s important to developing. If you’re not challenged in practice, you won’t improve.
“And when you have a level a player at the level of Noam coming to practice it very much helps the development. Everybody has to pick up their game.”
Nelly Cano had 16 points for Cote St. Luc, which scored the first 10 points of the game on its way to a 22-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors extended their lead to 37-18 by halftime when they outscored West Island 15-4 in the second quarter.
“Getting a good lead in the beginning was important for us to help our confidence, and to make sure that the rest of the game went smoothly,” Fuks said.
West Island went on a 10-point run in the third quarter to stay within 22 points at 54-32, and Cote St. Luc was only able to extend its final margin of victory by two points in the fourth quarter.
“I’m glad the team came back in the second half,” Lakers coach Karim Ladicani said. “It was only a five-point difference, and that only happened in the last few minutes of the game. The only thing we can do is practice hard and come back stronger next game.”
Christophe Ladicani led the Lakers with 11 points, including a pair of three-pointers, and Julian Martin had eight points.
“We have a couple of players coming from house league this year so it’s a lot of adaptation we have to do,” coach Ladicani said. “And we play all the players very close to the same time. Some players get a little bit more but they deserve it because they work for it. But mostly all our players have their fair time on the court.”
