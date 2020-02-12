Noam Elbaz led the way with 33 points for the Cote St. Luc Warriors bantam AA basketball team in a 74-41 win against the West Island Lakers at John Rennie High School in Pointe Claire on Sunday.
Nelly Cano had 15 points for Cote St. Luc, and Noam Marciano chipped in 10 as the Warriors scored the first six points and never looked back after extending their early margin to 10-2.
Cote St. Luc coach Kevin Fuks pointed to his players’ defensive intensity as the key to taking control of the game.
“Our goal for today was to grab rebounds, not let any second or third chance offensive opportunities for the other team, and also to get as many easy looks,” Fuks said. “So not looking for three-point shots. I think we took maybe two or three the whole game, so everything else was in the in the key, right under the basket. That’s important for us. But the two main things that we stress throughout the year is defence and rebounds.”
The Warriors’ play against the Lakers highlighted their development as a team over the course of the season.
“We’ve gotten much better as the season progressed,” Fuks said. “Just to give you a quick example, our first game this season, we lost by 63 points to the (YMHA). We just played them last week and we lost by 10. So that’s a big improvement, in our opinion. Overall, everyone’s been stepping up, our players have gotten better, stronger and just real smarter. I think we’re just gelling a little bit better as a team now.”
Christophe Ladicani’s eight points led West Island, with Andreas Fragos and Jackson Somerville each contributing seven.
The Lakers trailed 26-10 early in the second quarter when they made a push to draw within seven at 30-23.
“I didn’t think we competed today, but it happens,” West Island coach Karim Ladicani said. “They had some strong players but we had the advantage to have 10 very good players. So some shifts we were able to come back, and we didn’t take that opportunity. That’s what I see.
Some days as a coach you have to accept they are young gentlemen and it happens, but I believe the team is much better than what we showed today.”
