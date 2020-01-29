Walker-Hall of Famer

For former goalie Larry Walker, this was a shutout he was more than happy to surrender as the Expos’ legend made the grade to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown this coming July on his tenth and final year on the ballot. The Maple Ridge BC native earned 76.6 percent of the votes by the members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) to surpass the 75 percent threshold required for admission to the Hall. “It was so special (getting the call) I barely remember the moment, I was floating on air,” Larry Walker said. “As a Canadian it was a proud moment for me to represent my country and join Ferguson Jenkins in the Hall of Fame.” Walker had an amazing surge to get into Cooperstown, consider the fact that Walker had only 10.2 percent support a mere five years ago in 2014, even he wasn’t confident that the doors to the Hall would open. On the day of the announcement, Walker sent out a Tweet that he didn’t think he would have enough votes. “I just wanted to give my honest thoughts,” Walker said.” And at that moment (of the day) it took me down to 73.3 percent is what I had calculated in my head. The time had come and gone by a few minutes (for the call) and I was literally 90 seconds from saying let’s go watch the rest of the announcement on TV-and then my phone rang and when you see that number your heart skips a beat.”Walker signed with the Montreal Expos as an amateur free agent in 1984, making his big league debut in 1989 that began his 17 year journey with the Expos, Rockies and Cardinals. “When I signed that contract and drove down to Florida for spring training to play baseball I never knew the rules of the game, the history of the game,” he said. “At the beginning, I didn’t work hard at baseball until I realized I had a little bit of ability. So once I figured that out I watched a lot of people play baseball, learned from their mistakes, learned from their successes and listening to my coaches and teammates led me to this moment here.”Over the course of his career Walker earned the 1997 National League MVP nod, seven Gold Glove Awards, three Silver Slugger Awards, three batting titles and had five National League All-Star selections. Following his retirement at the conclusion of the 2005 season, Walker began coaching with the Baseball Canada’s Senior National Team. As a member of the staff Walker has taken part in four World Baseball Classics, the 2015 Pan Am Games where Canada captured the gold medal on home soil in Toronto, the 2009 Baseball World Cup and the 2015 and 2019 Premier 12 events. “This is truly an amazing moment for Canadian baseball and Canadian baseball fans but most importantly for Larry Walker and his family,” said Baseball Canada Director of National Teams Greg Hamilton. “Larry was a tremendous talent on the baseball field and was an athlete that young Canadian ball players could look up to.” Walker will join Chatham, Ontario native and 1991 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Fergie Jenkins as the only Canadian players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. “We are thrilled to learn that Larry Walker will become the second Canadian inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, joining the legendary Fergie Jenkins,” said Adam Stephens, the head of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors. Walker is also a member of Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.
