The Dollard Vipers and the LaSalle Cyclones got their seasons under way Saturday afternoon at the Jacques Lemaire Arena. The Vipers edged out their competition with a convincing 4-1 victory in the Bantam AA affair.
“It was a nice start to the season,” said Dollard’s coach Andrew Casey. “We know how strong our group is this year and we’re only getting started. Everything worked for us tonight, from our backchecking to our goaltending.”
In the first period, LaSalle’s goalie, Nicolas Bonneville, stopped all 16 shots he faced, while Dollard’s Michael Belair wasn’t as busy, stopping six.
“Our goalie was amazing tonight and we expect him to continue his great play,” expressed LaSalle’s coach Gérald Bélanger. “We know he’s going to steal games for us. We can’t wait to watch him play this season.”
The second period was a different story. Lucas Neill scored, putting the Cyclones in front 25 seconds in, sniping it from the top of the right circle.
Ten minutes later, the Viper’s Rylan Baum finally tied it up on their 27th shot of the game.
The Vipers took the lead moments later when Jordan Cohen took advantage of a rebound, right in front of the net. Cohen followed up one minute later with his second of the game to give Dollard a 3-1 lead going into the third period.
“It felt great to finally bury a couple of goals after all the chances we were getting around the net,” Casey said. “I always tell the boys to keep firing shots on net. Even if we’re playing a goalie of that caliber, getting shots from everywhere is the key to success.”
The Vipers added one more goal in the third period, thanks to Baum, when he tallied his second of the day.
LaSalle’s coaching staff knows it’s a long season and will be doing everything they can to get better. Coach Bélanger said, “At the end of the day, we know we have a lot of work to do, but that is what practice is for. It’s a long season and we’re excited to work with the kids.”
