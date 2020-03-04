Dihein Mahathelge posted three points last Thursday night to lead his atom ‘AA’ DDO Vipers to a 5-2 victory over the MRO Devils.
“We’re working hard and the kids are coming together at the right time,” said Sheck. “We’ve had a long stretch of good games after we came back from a tournament where we struggled and the kids decided to play as a team.”
After notching an assist on the first goal in the opening period, the diminutive and feisty Mahathelge put the Vipers on his back in the final frame, scoring two goals in 30 seconds to silence the MRO crowd.
As the regular season winds down, the Vipers are finally showing signs of cohesion, assistant coach Efi Sheck explained. The team boasts a meager record, but they’re playing strong hockey with playoffs looming.
“We have a lot of first years, we have eight first years on this team, so for us every game is important and every game is leading up to the playoffs where we hope to push and make a run,” said Sheck.
The game was tied entering the third period, but it was the Devils who possessed all of the momentum. With just over two minutes remaining in the second frame, Arthur Laperrière lobbed a wrist shot into the top corner to knot the game up at 1-1.
But MRO was unable to convert in the third period. Meanwhile, DDO began to pick apart their opponents’ defensive scheme. Chris Tsimberis banged in a rebound three minutes into the frame.
“There was a little three minute breakdown, a couple mental mistakes and the other team capitalized but I think our team worked hard from the beginning until the end,” said Devils head coach Brendan Peacock.
Mahathelge went to work two minutes later, burying a blistering wrist shot on the power play. Off the ensuing face-off, he cruised into the Devils zone and pulled off his best Bobby Orr impression as he flew through the air after beating goaltender Bailey Fortin.
Saddled with a quick 4-1 deficit, the Devils failed to make any noise the rest of the game. Peacock plans to work on shooting drills going forward. With playoffs coming up, the boys need to find that killer instinct, he said.
“We’ve been doing it all year long and we just need those lucky bounces to go our way and then hopefully the floodgates will open at the right time,” said Peacock.
