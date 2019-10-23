Florent Morriset had three points and the MRO Devils pee wee AA hockey team finally broke through for their first win in their fifth game of the season.
Morriset had a goal and two assists, and Sacha Battaglini had a goal and an assist in MRO’s 4-2 win against the Dollard des Ormeaux Vipers at the DDO Civic Centre on Saturday afternoon.
“This is the third really good game we have played in a row,” Devils coach Jesse Goodsell said. “We deserved a better fate from our last game so it feels nice to win.”
Marc Garon’s goal gave the Devils a 1-0 lead 3:16 into the first period, and Marc-Antoine Laperierre made it 2-0 when he scored 31 seconds later at 3:47.
Shayne Mendelsohn scored for Dollard at 10:57 to make it 2-1. Mendelsohn assisted on Matheo Piccinin’s goal at 6:25 of the second that tied it at 2-2.
“We gave two lousy goals at the start of the first period,” Vipers coach Mario Lapointe said. “And those, that never happens, especially on our second-year goalie, who is usually very, very safe. So we started back 2-0, then the second half we came back strong. We won that second period, and the third period, as soon as we got into the penalties, you can see some of the guys started to get frustrated.”
Battaglini scored at 12:23 of the third to give the Devils their second lead at 3-2. Morisset, who got his second assist on Battaglini’s goal, made it 4-2 when he scored at 16:37.
“Our guys hustled,” Goodsell said. “They worked as a team down low, and something we practice a lot is working along the boards because we’re not a very skilled team. But we put it together as linemates and as a team in general, and sometimes the puck goes in, sometimes it doesn’t, and it went in for us today.”
It was Dollard’s first loss in four games (2-1-1).
“Sometimes you could lose against a strong team,” Lapointe said. “(MRO) was 0-4, they had a bad start to the season, but they always scored three goals per game, on average. That’s their average. So you have to do more than three goals and we didn’t take shots. So you know, you get what you see.”
