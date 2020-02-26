The Dollard Vipers battled back from a pair of deficits to take down the LaSalle Cyclones at home 6-3. The was a huge game for both clubs, as both Bantam AA teams are battling for playoff positioning.
“This was a huge victory for us, especially when you consider how good of a team LaSalle is and the way we battled back,” said Vipers head coach Andrew Casey. “Our top line did their job and we had a great effort from our checking line tonight as well.”
The first period of the contest happened to be all Lasalle. Kayli Dubé got things started, pouncing on her own rebound and giving Lasalle a 1-0 lead. Shortly after, Santino Sciotto made it 2-0 going into the first intermission.
In the second period, captain Jordan Cohen cut the lead in half after sneaking one through the goaltender five hole. Fifty seconds later Jake Alter tied the game at two apiece, banging home a loose puck that was sitting on the goal line.
The second period ended 3-3 after Kevin Wasacz scored for the Cyclones, followed by Jordan Cohen’s second of the night for the Vipers.
Once the third period started, the Vipers took off and never looked back. Early on in the period, Alexander Dafniotis-Bailey gave Dollard their first lead of the game after scoring on a clear-cut breakaway. Ten seconds later Alexander scored his second of the game off a beautiful pass from Nicolas Bao.
Dollard would go on to win the game 6-3 after Liam Baigun scored in the dying moments.
“We have one more game to go before the playoffs and then the real fun begins,” expressed an enthused coach Casey. “We obviously want to finish higher in the standings but it’s not everything. We’ll practice hard and be ready for anyone we play in the playoff.”
