The bantam ‘D3’ A-division Villa-Maria High School Lynx quashed a daring performance from John Rennie High School (JRHS) last Monday, defeating their opponents 3-0.
With the win, Villa leaps into first place. But, having played the most games out of any team in the league, the girls will need to close out strong. The victory over John Rennie was just their second of the season.
“It gives us a lot of pleasure to win, for sure, but if not, we just want to play well,” said Lynx coach Damien Jurie. “We’re happy because that was a good team we just played even though we have more wins.”
Despite facing a 2-0 deficit deep in the second half, John Rennie never relented. They continued to push up the field, utilizing the wings to attack Villa. However, a defensive gaffe late in the second half put the game out of reach.
“In every game the other team at one moment will have the momentum, so we tell them not to panic, stay composed or it will cost you,” said Jurie.
Cherika Cartier-Bruckert scooped a loose ball at midfield and sprinted straight down an open gap. She popped the ball into the bottom corner to put the Lynx up 3-0, officially icing the game.
While the shut out puts Villa at the top of the league, John Rennie is dealing with a polar opposite situation. Halfway through the season, the girls have no wins to their name and carry a league worst four losses.
But JRHS coach Marie-Josée Gibeau notes that the season isn’t lost yet. Despite the final score, the girls played well against the Lynx, in fact, it was probably their best game, she says.
With a bit more cohesion on the field, anything can happen as the team begins the second half of their season.
“They want to win; we show up to win and to play,” said Gibeau. “Things aren’t going our way so far, but it’s not to say that things won’t go our way for the next few games left in the season.”
Next up, John Rennie faces Collège Sainte-Anne on October 17. Villa takes on Vincent Massey also on October 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.