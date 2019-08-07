Tonight and tomorrow evening basketball fans are in for a treat at Laval’s Place Bell as the University of South Florida Bulls and the Quinnipiac Bobcats will face a trio of top Canadian university squads. Tonight at 7:00 pm, the defending Canadian champion Carleton Ravens will take on the USF Bulls with a 7:00 pm tipoff. Thursday evening features a doubleheader delight as McGill takes a crack at the Bulls at 6:00 pm while the Concordia Stingers will take on the Bobcats in the nightcap at 8:00 pm. There will be plenty of running and gunning by these talented teams. The Bulls are coming off a tremendous season, making team history by winning a record 24 games while establishing school season records for points, rebounds, 3-pointers, free throws made and free throws attempted. All five starters from last season that delivered 92.4 percent of the scoring and 94.6 percent of the rebounding are back on the court. David Collins and fellow guard Laquincy Rideau dominated last year along with forward Alexis Yetna who was named the 2019 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. The Bobcats will get to showcase three of their top four scorers from last season with returning players Rich Kelly, Jacob Rigoni, and Tyrese Williams ready to suit-up. Concordia is the defending 2018-19 RSEQ champions, and will feature a trio of returning starters including all-stars Adrian Armstrong and Olivier Simon. McGill, which won the Quebec league championship five out of the last seven years, features a talented roster led by juniors Sam Jenkins, Jamal Mayali and Levi Londole. Carleton will be led by two-time national Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Anderson and 1st team All-Canadian Eddie Ekiyor. Last year’s championship title was the Ravens’ 14th in the past 17 years.
University Basketball Summer Series on the hardwood at Place Bell
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
