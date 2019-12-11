When the Laval Rocket proudly announced their popular Rocket Hockey Tour contest, presented by Sportium in collaboration with St-Albert Cheese Co-Op, for this season, the program was extended to other area regions, including Lac St. Louis. The five teams that would be selected get the chance to participate in a very special hockey clinic in the coming weeks, where they will host the Rocket in their home arenas for a complete and personalized practice session. Rocket players such as Michael McCarron, Charlie Lindgren, Alexandre Alain, and Alex Belzile, among others, will take to the ice and offer tips and run drills for the young players, who will also be instructed by one of the Rocket’s assistant coaches, Daniel Jacob. The Rocket recently made the announcement prior to the game against the Utica Comets on Friday, November 22. Among the squads selected was a pair from the Lac region. The Verdun Aigles atom A team coached by Yves Lacelle and the pee wee BB Pierrefonds Barracudas, coached by Chris King. Those two teams will join the St. Eustache Patriotes novice 41, the atom BB Laval-Nord Cobras andLe Concorde de Mirabel atom BB team in hosting a clinic. The winning teams’ players and coaches were invited to Place Bell for the announcement where they had the chance to meet Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard, assistant coach Daniel Jacob and Rocket mascot Cosmo before the game.
Two Lac St. Louis teams tapped to be part of the Rocket Hockey Tour
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
