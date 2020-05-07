TSN is Home to Comprehensive Preview and Post-Fight Coverage of UFC® 249, May 9

As UFC® makes its highly anticipated return this weekend, kicking off a series of three live events over the course of eight days, TSN, the official Canadian broadcast partner of UFC, delivers extensive preview and post-fight coverage leading up to UFC® 249: FERGUSON VS. GAETHJE. Airing live this Saturday, May 9 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., TSN delivers exclusive coverage of the UFC® 249 PRELIMS at 8 p.m. ET, including the headlining welterweight re-match between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. The complete UFC on TSN broadcast schedule can be found here.
In anticipation of Saturday’s interim lightweight championship main event between Ferguson and Gaethje, SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca provide comprehensive fight analysis and coverage all week long, including remote interviews conducted by TSN’s UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter, reports from the weigh-ins, and in-depth essays from both Bronsteter and TSN’s MMA analyst Robin Black.
Fans can visit TSN.ca/UFC for previews and video features, and full recaps from UFC® 249. TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE features UFC updates throughout the week, and the network’s official social media accounts feature multi-platform coverage on fight night.
TSN’s UFC® 249 coverage culminates with full pre- and post-UFC® 249 coverage, beginning with the COUNTDOWN TO UFC® 249, airing Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN. Following the event, SPORTSCENTRE delivers full highlights from UFC® 249 on TSN1, and ESPN’s post-fight coverage airs on TSN3.
Building on the excitement of the return of UFC, TSN is the exclusive Canadian broadcaster of upcoming UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events, including the light heavyweight matchup between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. ET, and the heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris on Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. ET.
UFC on TSN programming is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. Fans can also follow @TSNUFC for UFC schedule updates, fight information, and all the latest news.
