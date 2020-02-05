The PCHS Trojans juvenile boys basketball team dug themselves a big hole from the start against Loyola at Pierrefonds Community High School on Wednesday.
And then they set about digging out of it for a late comeback win.
Josiah Williams scored 21 points and PCHS fought back from an early deficit for 71-68 win. Tyrese Twain Lovelace-Williams had 11 points.
“It was a good test because last time they played us they beat us by 18 at their place,” Trojans coach Trevor Sinodhinos said. “We were missing Tyrese and we had some foul trouble. I just wanted the team to come together and play. So I don’t know how much it really makes a difference in the standings. It was just to know that we could play against this team and let them know that we’re one of the top teams. That’s pretty much what it was about.”
Loyola stormed out to a 35-20 lead in the first quarter. But PCHS opened the second quarter with a 10-point run and set about chipping away at Loyola’s lead.
“This team’s got a lot of pride,” Sinodhinos said. “And we’ve always had this mentality that we’re going to win every game, no matter what. And that could be good or it could be bad. But the guys looked, and we know we missed a couple free throws; we weren’t boxing out, those little things that can be easily fixed, if we do it. We knew we had a chance, one basket at a time or five baskets. Every single time, everybody on the team wanted to win. When we pick up the intensity, it’s hard to beat us. It’s hard to stop all my players.”
Trailing 39-32 at the half, PCHS pressed on and cut the margin to six by the end of the third quarter at 56-50.
Kamron Israel Wilson scored with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Trojans up 66-64, and Anthony Santana-Morcos scored a pair of free throws before capping the scoring for PCHS with a layup of a turnover.
Hermann-Pio Herder-Conde led the way for Loyola with 15 points in a losing cause.
“I mean, it’s our first loss,” Loyola coach Denburk Reid said. “The guys didn’t play well, it happens. We’d rather lose now then lose in the playoffs, right? I’m sure it’s a disappointing loss, but sometimes you win sometimes you lose. Yeah, it’s a shame to lose it like that. But we lost.”
