Trafalgar Tigers earn GMAA basketball honours

The Trafalgar Tigers, led by game MVP Rhea Dixon-Brown, defeated St. Georges 37-29 to claim the GMAA midget girls basketball championship, giving their Kathleen Casey-Cook a great going away present as coach Casey-Cook is retiring after a 24 year stint at Traf. What makes this title so special is the fact that the Tigers were in a unique situation this season. With no bantam basketball team, they signed up a midget team with a majority of players from grade seven and eight. There were only three players from grade nine on the roster. Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of basketball experience, the team rose to the occasion. There was no caging the Tigers as they battled for their league leading 10 wins. In dedication to improving their skills, the players spent many hours going over game strategy and execution. With her career coming to a close at the end of the school year, Casey Cook noted that the championship match was an emotional experience.
Bottom row from left: Camila Tornero Moreno,Rhea Dixon-Brown,Sarah Graham, Emma Caruso, Amia Clayton
Top row: Kennedy Kuperhause, Madeline Brouillette, Catherine Alcorn, Azure Matetich Alderson, Mya King, Biying (Betsy) Xie, Lola Christiano, Lucy Wood, Coach Kathleen Casey Cook
