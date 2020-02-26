The first-place Trafalgar Tigers booked a ticket to the ‘D4 level 2’ championship game after securing a hard fought semi-final victory over the Kuper Academy Kodiaks.
“They’re a strong team, we’ve had two games against them this season, and both games were close, so we expected a good game,” said Kuper head coach Kathleen Casey Cook.
The Kodiaks pushed the Tigers to the brink of elimination after clawing back from a 12-point deficit, but they ran out of steam in overtime. Rhea Dixon-Brown and Emma Caruso took over, knocking back two baskets and propelling the Tigers to a 36-32 win.
“We’ve been in these situations before, where it’s super tight and any little error can be a big error, so no big passes and no big shots,” Casey Cook said.
The Tigers practiced high-pressure game situations, and with overtime experience at tournaments, the girls were able to control their emotions on the court. It’s about managing the game clock and constantly passing the ball, she explained.
But Trafalgar almost faltered in the fourth quarter. They blew a sizeable lead and nearly shrunk in the face of adversity, as Kuper, led by Dia Khoury, mounted a comeback. The longtime basketball coach, and soon-to-be retired teacher, needed to calm their nerves.
“I called a timeout because they were kind of feeding into that pressure, that comes with their age, I think, and lack of experience, so I just told them to sit there and relax,” Casey Cook said.
The Tigers are in a unique situation this season. With no bantam basketball team, they signed up a midget team with a majority of players from grade seven and eight. There were only three players from grade nine.
But despite being at a disadvantage in terms of basketball experience, Casey Cook said her team rose to the occasion. They battled for their league leading 10 wins and they spent many hours going over game strategy and execution.
“I’ve had a lot of wonderful groups of girls to be honest over the years, great teams, great attitudes and this group is like that,” said Casey Cook. “One of the things that stuck out pretty early was their willingness to learn because they’re so raw.”
With her career coming to a close at the end of the school year, Casey Cook says the championship match against St. George’s will be an emotional experience. She has no plans to change the game strategy, the team is going to do what is has done all season.
Meanwhile, Kuper head coach Kim Day said that the team would be right back battling for a finals spot next season. The Kodiaks didn’t make the playoffs last season, she explained, so they’ve come a long way.
“They came out, they put good heart, they’re good athletes, they moved well, they communicated and going from the start of the season to where we’re at now, I couldn’t be prouder of them,” said Day.
